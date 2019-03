Alan Meyer Gerlach, Jr., age 69, of Orlando, Florida, passed away February 20, 2019. He was born December 6, 1949 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of the late Alan M. and Geraldine (Hermes) Gerlach, Sr. He has resided in Orlando since 1976. Alan was raised in Wellesley, Ma., and graduated in 1967 from Wellesley High School. Furthering his education he attended Harvard College and graduated cum laude with honors in English in 1971. Then onto graduate from the University of Florida College of Law in 1975, where he was the Executive Editor for the University of Florida Law Review. Lastly, a graduate in 1984 from Southern Methodist University School of Law, with a concentration of Labor and Employment Law. Alan was in private practice with local and national law firms representing management labor; EEO, wage-hour, ERISA, and related counseling and litigation. Prior to his retirement from Advent Health he was the Chief Legal Officer and Senior in-house labor and employment counsel, retiring after 15 years of service. He was a certified specialist in Labor and Employment Law; The Florida Bar of Legal Specialization Certified Mediator and Arbitrator. Alan was a member of the Florida Bar and Orange County Bar Association Chair; and member of various Employment and Labor Law Committees; past President of the Harvard Club of Central Florida, and Webber International University Trustee. Mr. Gerlach is survived by his loving wife Betsy Gerlach, brothers Kurt H. Gerlach of Bellingham, MA., Gary R. (Terri) Gerlach, and niece Sarah of Charlotte, NC, and his sister Susan (Udo) Luetze also of Charlotte, NC. Alan is also survived by his loving companions Thumbs, Clementine, and Griffin. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, located at 1603 Winter Park Rd. Orlando, Fl., 32803. Parking at the Audubon Park School immediately on the right heading south on Winter Park St. There is limited street parking. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in his name to Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando by phone (407) 418-0904, by mail 2727 Conroy Rd. Orlando, Florida 32839, or online at petallianceorlando.org Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2019