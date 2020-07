Or Copy this URL to Share

passed away peacefully at home on July 17, 2020. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday August 8, 2020 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 1501 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando with burial immediately following at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerorlando.com/obituaries for Albert's complete obituary.

