1/
Albert Irving Gross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Al Gross, 90 and resident of Longwood, FL passed away Saturday morning, August 16, 2020 while in hospice. A service will be held on Wednesday restricted to immediate family due to the coronavirus. Al was born in Boston Massachusetts but, settled in the South, first Atlanta, and then Orlando. Al was a union organizer and always wanted to help others. But, first and foremost he was the most loving husband, father (Daddy) and grandfather (Poppy Al). He is survived by his wife Linda, his daughter Paula (Steve), his loving grandchildren Benny and Nick, his brother, Lenny (Arlene) and his Cookie (Lynn) and numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please make donations to:

Israel's National Emergency Service

Magen David Adom

352 Seventh Avenue, Suite 400

New York, NY 10001

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 17, 2020
My condolences to the family. May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones. 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
S Chambers
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved