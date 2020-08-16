Al Gross, 90 and resident of Longwood, FL passed away Saturday morning, August 16, 2020 while in hospice. A service will be held on Wednesday restricted to immediate family due to the coronavirus. Al was born in Boston Massachusetts but, settled in the South, first Atlanta, and then Orlando. Al was a union organizer and always wanted to help others. But, first and foremost he was the most loving husband, father (Daddy) and grandfather (Poppy Al). He is survived by his wife Linda, his daughter Paula (Steve), his loving grandchildren Benny and Nick, his brother, Lenny (Arlene) and his Cookie (Lynn) and numerous nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please make donations to:



Israel's National Emergency Service



Magen David Adom



352 Seventh Avenue, Suite 400



New York, NY 10001



