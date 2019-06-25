Home

Albert Amort, Al, age 90, passed away on June 11, 2019, in Ocala, FL. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Iona. Al served in the Navy during the Korean War. After completing his Naval enlistment, he attended Stetson University in DeLand, FL, where he received his Bachelor's Degree. He enjoyed his profession of CPA, and worked in Orlando, FL for many years. He was loved and will be missed by his family and friends. At his request, no service will be held.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 25 to June 30, 2019
