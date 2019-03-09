|
Alberta Jean Hughes Weaver, 81, of Orlando, FL, wife of the late Abram Mark Weaver, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Greenville, SC. Born in Jane Lew, WV, she was a daughter of the late Allen and Ruby West Hughes. Mrs. Weaver was a homemaker and member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winter Garden, FL. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed crafting and family genealogy. Surviving are her daughters, Janet Mitchell (Richard) of Greenville and Nancy Lynn Childers (Gary) of Ocoee, FL; grandchildren, Jennifer Childers, Joshua Childers (Nikki), Abram Mark Mitchell; and great grandchildren, Conner Barr and Nick Barr. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Ann Weaver; and sisters, Sally Tryba and Ardis Ehlers. A graveside service will be held in Pequea, PA. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Downtown, which is assisting the family.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 9, 2019