Alda Inman

Alda "Butchie" Wadsworth Inman



Born in Manchester, Georgia on Valentine's Day of 1927, Alda was the devoted daughter of Lorelle Patrick and C.D. Wadsworth of Wildwood, FL, and loving sister of four siblings. Her surviving younger brother, C.D. Jr., claims her as his beloved sister. She was a drum major for Wildwood High School band, and earned an elementary education degree at Stetson University. There she met Jack C. Inman in a "Marriage and Family" class. They were married in 1950, and enjoyed 65 years together. The newlyweds moved to Orlando where she taught 4th grade at Killarney Elementary before starting their family. She later used her teaching and leadership gifts at First United Methodist church of Orlando where she was Sunday school superintendent and adult Sunday school teacher and Lay Leader. Passionate about anyone without a home, she participated in the formation of the Orlando Coalition for the Homeless. She always welcomed guests to the family table.



To her children, LeeAnn Inman, Jackie Rosebrock, Clay Inman and Lorelle Schnatterly, she was a loving mother who was ever affectionate, quick to praise, a neat freak, a nervous and prayerful back seat driver, a second mother to their spouses, a champion of her ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and a bit of a braggart when it came to her brood. (Thanks to all who smiled and nodded during her accolades of her practically perfect progeny).



To all who knew her, Alda was a font of love and unique laughter, a consummate greeting card giver, and a source of pure joy. She died on August 10th, 2020.



A family graveside service will be held at Palm Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Bob Bushong officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to First United Methodist Church, Orlando or the Orlando Lutheran Towers Foundation would be welcome. Arrangements entrusted to Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, Orlando, Florida.



