Alexander Todd Warchocki, 21, of Winter Garden, Florida passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in El Paso, Texas. Alex was born on April 24, 1998 in Bryansk, Russia and was a resident of Winter Garden since 2010. He is survived by his father Tim Warchocki of Winter Garden, FL, and his mother Tammi Warchocki of Easton, PA; Kailey his sister; Luke his brother; Neil and Carol Rechlin his maternal grandparents; and Daniel and Denise Kiernan, and Darryl and Lynn Manning his uncles and aunts. Alex is preceded in death by grandparents Daniel and Terry Warchocki. Alex was a Private First Class in the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Battery (THAAD) serving at Ft. Bliss, TX where he was described as "a hard worker, tough as nails, and always put his mission first." He graduated from West Orange High School in 2017 and was a member of the Water Polo team, Alex was also a Town of Winter Garden Certified Lifeguard. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 3pm at Oakland Presbyterian Church, 218 E Oakland Ave, Oakland, FL 34760 with Dr. Robert P. Hines Jr. Officiating. Burial with full Military Honors at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL on Friday October 4, 2019 at 11:00am. Alex's funeral arrangements are in the caring guidance of Winter Oak Funeral Home & Cremations, 1132 E. Plant Street, Winter Garden, FL 34787.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2019