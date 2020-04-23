Alice P Allison, passed away on April 16, 2020. She was born September 27, 1929, In Hogansville, GA. The daughter of Sammie Laura Allison and Willie Glen Allison. Alice resided in Winter Park FL for 61 years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Betty Jean Carter. She is survived by 3 daughters Shellen Washington, Gladys Bias-Feacher, and Endell Williams and 1 son Michael Allison. Public viewing: Friday April 24, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm & Saturday April 25, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Golden's Funeral Home, Inc. 210 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Winter Park, FL. Graveside Service: Saturday April 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm. At Pineywood Cemetery, 1810 S. Lakemont Ave. Winter Park, FL

