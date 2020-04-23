Alice Pearl Allison
1929 - 2020
Alice P Allison, passed away on April 16, 2020. She was born September 27, 1929, In Hogansville, GA. The daughter of Sammie Laura Allison and Willie Glen Allison. Alice resided in Winter Park FL for 61 years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Betty Jean Carter. She is survived by 3 daughters Shellen Washington, Gladys Bias-Feacher, and Endell Williams and 1 son Michael Allison. Public viewing: Friday April 24, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm & Saturday April 25, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Golden's Funeral Home, Inc. 210 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Winter Park, FL. Graveside Service: Saturday April 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm. At Pineywood Cemetery, 1810 S. Lakemont Ave. Winter Park, FL

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
24
Viewing
2:00 - 7:00 PM
Golden's Funeral Home Inc
APR
25
Viewing
11:00 - 1:00 PM
Golden's Funeral Home Inc
APR
25
Graveside service
2:00 PM
At Pineywood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Golden's Funeral Home Inc
210 N Pennsylvania Ave
Winter Park, FL 32789
(407) 740-6784
