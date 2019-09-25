|
Alice S. Hyson, 94, of Winter Park, FL passed away on September 15, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1925 in Schenectady, New York to George and Susan Hyson. Alice was a retired member of the United States Navy. During her service she was a Personnelman working in education and as a recruiter. She helped many young woman begin their careers in the Navy. She was also a member of the American Legion, the Fleet Reserve Association, and several organizations for military women. Alice had a passion for boating and a love for Disney. A funeral service will be held in her honor at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home Goldenrod Chapel 7520 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32792 on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 12pm to 4pm. She will be laid to rest Friday, September 27, 2019 at12pm at Glen Haven Memorial Park 2300 Temple Dr, Winter Park, FL 32789.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019