Allen ("Al") Eugene Richter, 82, died April 28, 2019, in Maitland, Florida, of complications of Parkinson's Disease. Born May 3, 1936, in Lorain, Ohio, to Emery and Mary Richter, Al was a graduate of Elyria High School and the University of Cincinnati, where he belonged to the Delta Sigma Pi fraternity. After working briefly as a schoolteacher, Al joined Polsky's Department Store in Akron, Ohio. He soon left Polsky's to work as a buyer for the flagship Strouss Department Store in Youngstown, Ohio. In articles appearing in 1969 and 1970, the New York Times reported his arrival, together with that of dozens of other buyers representing department stores across America. As the newspaper noted, Al was in New York to purchase "wigs, gloves, neckwear, handbags, handkerchiefs, [and] small leather goods" for the Strouss-Hirshberg Co. His children will always use the word "handbag" for the accessory used by ladies to carry more than just money. In 1973, when the biggest shopping mall developer in America, Edward DeBartolo Sr., built the Fashion Square and Altamonte Malls in Central Florida, Al moved, with his family, to Maitland to help open and manage Robinson's stores. He later sold insurance for Acacia Mutual Life Insurance Company and furniture at the Jordan Marsh Department Stores in Altamonte and Colonial Plaza and at Ethan Allen. For decades, he served the First United Methodist Church of Winter Park (FUMCWP) as a lay leader, Stephen Minister, Disciple Bible Study leader, usher, and UMYF chaperone. With FUMCWP, he assisted the needy, including on missions to Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize, as well as on many trips to volunteer at the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) Supply Depot in Louisiana. He was active in Aldersgate Emmaus and served on its Board as a lay director. In the early 1980s, he was President of the Kiwanis Club of East Winter Park. For ten years, he volunteered at the Orlando Veterans Affairs Lake Baldwin Outpatient Clinic. He loved entertaining and travel, especially to sites related to former U.S. Presidents. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nancy Greene Richter; son Randy (Dan) of St. Petersburg, Florida; son Jeff (Melvis) of Washington, DC; and daughter Holly of Casselberry, Florida. Viewing calling hours are Thursday, May 2, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home at East Altamonte Springs. A Celebration of Life service will take place at the First United Methodist Church of Winter Park on Saturday, May 4, at 2:00 p.m. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Association of Central Florida or to UMCOR. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from May 1 to May 2, 2019