Alma Rodrigues Gray, July 25, 1920 - September 26, 2019. Alma was born in British Guyana and moved to Brazil with her family while she was still young. She met her husband, William Breathitt Gray, Jr. (d.1979) in Rio de Janeiro during the war. Alma and 'Bret' moved to Central Florida in the early '50s. They were both heavily involved in community affairs, business and cultural activities. The couple had two children, Karen (d.2011) and William. Alma rests alongside Bret at Woodlawn Memorial.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019