Alois John Lasek III, 74, son of Alois J. Lasek Jr. and Pauline Schmuck, Annville, Pa.

He passed away December 26, 2019. He was a graduate of Annville-Cleona High School and Penn State University.

John is survived by his wife Joan, daughters, Donna Hilbert, Denise Bolls (David), and grandson Alexander Bolls.

He was a member of the the Sanlando United Methodist Church, Longwood and the Sweetwater Oaks Garden Club. He had been employed at Analog Modules, Longwood, from November 1984 until March 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Humane Society. You are invited to share your memories with the family at www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
