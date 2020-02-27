|
Alexis, Altamease B., 76, Orlando, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 a.m. – Zanders Memorial Chapel – 232 W. Michael Gladden Blvd., Apopka, FL 32703. The public viewing will be held on Friday, March 6th at the chapel from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tonya McBride, sister, Bernice Zackery and other relatives and many longtime friends. www.zandersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020