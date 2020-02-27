Home

Marvin C. Zanders Funeral Home
232 W. Michael Gladden Blvd.
Apopka, FL 32703
(407) 886-3388
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marvin C. Zanders Funeral Home
232 W. Michael Gladden Blvd.
Apopka, FL 32703
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Marvin C. Zanders Funeral Home
232 W. Michael Gladden Blvd.
Apopka, FL 32703
Altamease Alexis
Altamease B. Alexis

Altamease B. Alexis Notice
Alexis, Altamease B., 76, Orlando, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 a.m. – Zanders Memorial Chapel – 232 W. Michael Gladden Blvd., Apopka, FL 32703. The public viewing will be held on Friday, March 6th at the chapel from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tonya McBride, sister, Bernice Zackery and other relatives and many longtime friends. www.zandersfuneralhome.com.

"A Zanders Service"

(407) 886 3388 * (407 886 5656 (FAX)
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 5, 2020
