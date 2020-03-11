|
Major General (ret) Alton Gustav Post died peacefully at the age of 99 on March 2, 2020 at the Mayflower Retirement Center in Winter Park, FL surrounded by his loving family. A highly decorated Army veteran of three wars, Alton was a charismatic leader who inspired the highest standards in every endeavor during his long life. He possessed a relaxed manner, keen intellect and quick wit, qualities admired by his many life-long friends and family members. Despite his many achievements, Alton remained a humble, generous and engaging friend throughout his life.
He was born and raised in Zumbrota, MN on December 26, 1920 to Henry and Mathilda (Nelson) Post. Alton began his military career as a private with the Minnesota National Guard after graduating from high school. His division was called to service at Camp Claiborne, Louisiana in 1941 to prepare for World War II. There, he was selected for Officer's Candidate School and commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant, US Army in 1942.
He deployed to England in February 1944 to train for the upcoming invasion of Europe, and subsequently landed on Utah Beach in France, two days after D-Day. He served in Europe as a platoon leader with the 5th US Army Corps in a Transportation Truck Company. He participated in five campaigns for 21 months and ended the war in Leipzig, Germany.
He received a regular Army commission in 1949 as an Infantry Captain. He served in combat during the Korean War with the famed 7th Cavalry Regiment of the First Cavalry Division, participating in five campaigns during 1950-1951.
Alton graduated from the Army Command and Staff College in 1958. He attended Flight School and received his wings as an Army Aviator in 1959. He commanded an Army Helicopter Company and later took command of a Battalion in the 25th Infantry Division in Hawaii.
Upon his return from Hawaii, he served at the Pentagon as an Army Staff Officer and was a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He was promoted to the rank of full Colonel and was selected for attendance at the National War College, graduating in 1968.
He served two one-year tours of duty in Vietnam, first commanding a large Army aviation group (1968-1969) and next as a Brigadier General in charge of all logistics, US Army Vietnam (1970-1971). He was promoted to the rank of Major General in 1973 while serving as Chief of Staff for logistics at US Army Pacific Headquarters Hawaii.
During his military career, General Post received a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska, Omaha and a Master of Science in International Affairs from George Washington University in Washington, DC.
His final post was as Commander of the US Army Transportation Center and School at Fort Eustis, Virginia from 1975-1978. He retired in 1978 after forty years, two months and twenty-two days of honorable service in his beloved Army.
Following his retirement from the Army, General Post excelled in his civilian career for eighteen years, working for DynCorp, a large government service company, where he specialized in aviation maintenance matters and traveled worldwide.
General Post's military decorations include two awards of the distinguished Service Medal, two awards of the Legion of Merit, the Distinguished Flying Cross, two awards of the Bronze Star with Combat V Device for valor in combat, six Air Medals and two awards of the Army Commendation Medal. He earned the Combat Infantryman Badge and was a Senior Army Aviator qualified as a glide trooper.
Among the many additional honors he received was his induction into the Transportation Corps Hall of Fame in 2006. His commendation noted that he was one of the few remaining officers of any branch of service to have fought in all three major wars of the United States – World War II, Korea and Vietnam - serving in all ranks from private to Major General. Other awards include the European-African-Middle East Campaign Medal with five battle stars, the Korean Campaign Medal with five battle stars, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with seven battle stars. He also received several foreign decorations from the South Korean and Vietnamese militaries.
Alton was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Starry-Yerka Post in Zumbrota, MN, the American Legion, the Army Aviation Association, the Association of the US Army and the Transportation Corps Regimental Association. He was a member of the Old Captain Club in Monterrey CA. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Winter Park, FL.
Alton is survived by his wife, Ardis (Fratt) Post, his two children: Patricia (Gary) Dean of Herndon, VA and Christopher (Rio) Post of Flagler Beach, FL, two stepchildren: Corinne Weiss of Orlando, FL and Dean Fratt of Longwood, FL. He had two grandchildren: Ryan (Carissa) Dean, Erin (Ken Brown) Dean, and four great grandchildren Weston Alton Dean, Isabel Marie Dean, Quinn Renee Brown and Nora Lynn Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Mathilda (Nelson) Post, stepmother Minnie (Olson) Post, his first wife Betty (Christenson) Post, his brothers and their spouses; Harold and Evelyn Post and Lester and Diana (Davis) Post.
A local memorial service will be held at a later date at the Mayflower. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Those interested should direct inquiries to Patricia Post at 571-245-7600. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or a .
