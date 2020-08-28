1/1
Alvin W. Sikes Jr.
Alvin W. Sikes Jr. passed away peacefully on Aug 18, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Americus, GA on Dec 26,1925. He was raised in Wildwood, FL. In the early 1940's, his family relocated to Houston,TX where he graduated from Stephen F. Austin high school. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and saw action in the Pacific. Upon his discharge, he returned to Orlando and attended Orlando Jr. College where he played basketball. Alvin worked and retired as administrator for the board of Orange County Commissioners. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed socializing at Rio Pinar. In his later years, he especially enjoyed the Tues and Thur get together at the club, usually hitching a ride with one of his close friends, Helen, Polly, Annie, or Mary. Alvin cherished his Sundays having dinner at his sister Mimi's home. Alvin was predeceased by his wife Joan and son Craig. He will be greatly missed by his sister Miriam Hilliard, and numerous nephews and nieces. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Woodlawn Cemetery and Baldwin Fairchild Alternatives.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
