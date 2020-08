Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Alvin's life story with friends and family

Share Alvin's life story with friends and family

Alvin Walton Thurman, age 87, of Orlando, passed away August 19. Visitation will be Saturday, August 29 from 4PM-8PM at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Winter Park Chapel. Funeral services will be Sunday, August 30, 2PM at University SDA. Interment will follow at Drawdy Rouse Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store