Alvira Brown Morton, 71, passed away on 13 August 2020 after a short bout from her illness. She will be laid to rest on 22 August 2020 in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland Maryland.



Alvira was predeceassed by her parents, Willie Brown and Lillie May Brown, and her son, Dexter Wayne Morton. She is survived by her son Franklin Theodore Morton II and three grandchildren.



