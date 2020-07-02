1/1
Amelia "Mimi" D. Ropero of Orlando, FL passed away at the age of 75 on June 30, 2020. Mimi was born on January 4, 1945 in Norfolk, VA. and moved with her family to Orlando in 1956. Mimi lived a full life surrounded by people who loved her. She attended the Primrose Center for many years, and her greatest passion was the dolls she was gifted through the years. She is survived by her siblings, Theresa Houchins, Sydney Ropero, Jr., Ronald Ropero, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Sydney Ropero, Sr., mother, Helen Ropero, and Sister Eilleen Hall. A private service will be conducted with close family at a later date.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
