Andre (Andy) Joachim Eduard Walter of Lake Mary, FL, unexpectedly passed away on June 8, 2019.Andy was born in Donauworth, Germany, on December 24, 1962. He was a graduate of Jacob-Fugger Gymnasium, Germany, and subsequently attended the University of Augsburg, Germany, where he earned a Master of Economics. Andy's business career involved 20 years with NCR; real estate sales in Blue Ridge, GA, for 10 years; and most recently as an investor and Operations Manager at Smart Baking Company in Sanford, FL. On June 6, he was last photographed with the management team as Smart Baking Company won the Orlando Business Journal's number one slot in the 50 fastest growing companies in Central Florida.Andy and his wife of 36 years, Joanne Theresa (Synowsky) Walter met and were later married in Germany on June 9, 1983. Prior to moving to Lake Mary, Andy and Joanne lived in Blue Ridge, Georgia on Turkeypen Ridge Farm. Andy was a member of US Eventing Association (USEA), a non-profit 501c educational organization dedicated to providing training, competitive events and promotion of the sport of Three Day Eventing. Andy competed and later trained a young eventer, Rainey Cantrell, who went on to win ribbons on his horse, Shepherd. Andy was fortunate to train under Canadian and English Olympic and 4-star eventers and began his riding journey in Horgau, Germany. Andy lived with purpose, discipline and patience. He enriched the lives of all those who knew him with humor, extensive business experience and depth of knowledge in every interest he pursued.Andy is survived by his wife, Joanne (Jo), in Orlando; his mother, Irmgard and sister, Christine, in Germany; as well as in-laws, nephews and cousins across two continents.Andy's favorite phrases were "What doesn't kill you makes your stronger," and Einstein's "There are only two ways to live your life: as though nothing is a miracle, or as though everything is a miracle." Andy chose the latter.Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, Orlando. Donations can be made to USEA (useventing.com) or the in lieu of flowers. To leave an online condolence or to share your thoughts about Andy, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/sanford-fl/andre-walter-8739931. Published in the Orlando Sentinel on June 13, 2019