Andrea B. Harding

Andrea B. Harding Notice
Ms. Andrea Bagley Harding of Winter Park passed away on 14 June at the Mayflower Health Center in Winter Park after a long illness. She was 79. Ms. Harding was active in the All Saints' Episcopal Church and in support of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Orlando prior to her illness as well as other services during her years in the area. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Marianne Bagley and her brother, Ralph S. Bagley. A service in remembrance will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 19 to June 20, 2019
