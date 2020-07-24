1/
Andrew J. (Andy) Gillespie
Andrew Joseph Gillespie (Andy), 90, passed away peacefully July 17, 2020 in Ocoee, Florida. Born in New York, he was the son of Andrew and Nora (Stoll) Gillespie. He enjoyed a long career at Robins Air Force Base working for the Air Force Reserve Command as a civil servant. Andrew was an enthusiastic collector of antique U.S. rifles and swords, and an avid reader and lover of the arts. Andrew was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his parents, sister Regina Weilhamer, and brothers Peter and Edward. Andrew is survived by nieces Alice McCarty and Carol Brassfield, and nephews Martin Weilhamer and Andrew Gillespie, stepdaughters Cynthia Winter, Sandra Barclay, and Donna Richter. He also is survived by great nieces, great nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Andrew's funeral arrangements are in the caring guidance of Winter Oak Funeral Home.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
