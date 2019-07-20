Andrew Reece Jones, age 26. Passed away on July 9th, 2019 at his home in Tavares, Florida. He was born February 26th, 1993 in Altamonte Springs, Florida. He is survived by this parents, Robert Jones and Terry Griffin Ern. Sisters, Emily Jones, Carolynn Ern and Deanna Ern. Niece, Weslie Dantuma. Stepmother Catherine Jones. Stepdad Rob Ern. Grandmother Ann Griffin. Also numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. He graduated from Tavares High School and then received his Associates in Art degree from Lake Sumter State College. He was working towards his Bachelors degree in Statistics with a minor in Actuarial Sciences at the University of Central Florida. He worked in CAD design at BESH Engineering in Tavares, Florida. He volunteered at Tavares High School in the Math Department where he was named School Volunteer of the Year in 2013. He enjoyed reading, gaming, coding and chess, but most especially math. A service will be held in his honor at the Mount Dora Yacht Club on Saturday, July 27th 2019 at 10:30 am. In Lieu of flowers please make a donation in his name to the American Foundation for the Prevention of Suicide. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from July 20 to July 21, 2019