Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
University of Florida campus, Pugh Hall
296 Buckman Drive
Gainesville, FL
Andrew Ronald DuPree


1982 - 2019
Andrew Ronald DuPree Notice
(10/3/82 - 11/17/19) wife, Leandra Bamberg, parents, Herb & Sherry, two brothers; Amil and Andre. He was an insurance agent, an Apple employee and TeleTech worker. Andrew was baptized at LiVe Church, Pastor Tye Tribbett, Orlando. Memorial Service, Saturday December 14th, 12:30PM on the University of Florida campus, Pugh Hall, 296 Buckman Drive, Gainesville, Florida 32611. Thanks, Orlando Health, Dr. Tseng & staff. National Cremation Society of Clearwater, FL. Call (352)373-2030 or (352) 281-2286 for directions.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
