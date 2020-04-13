|
|
On April 11th, 2020 Angela C. Maizie, daughter of Anna Mancini, and the late Rocco Mancini passed away at age 71 peacefully in her sleep.
Angela was born on August 23rd,1948 in Pittsburgh Pa . A loving mother, wife, and grandmother who has resided in Orlando Florida for the pass 27 years.
Angela had a love for music, dancing, gardening and Italian cooking. Growing up in McKees Rocks her greatest moments where spent in the kitchen sharing family recipes.
Angela is survived by her daughters. Lisa (Maizie) Arcia; Sara Maizie; son in law Pedro Arcia and devoted grandmother to Skye, Morgan, and Kendall.
She will be missed and never forgotten as she joins her late husband John J. Maizie ( Chippy).
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020