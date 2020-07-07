Angus Erly Wootten, 91, passed away peacefully in Kissimmee Florida on Thursday July 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Charles, mother Clare, and sons Angus Jr, John, Michael and brother Morgan. He is survived by his wife Batya, daughters Ann, Patricia, Linda and Traci, and sons Stephen and David, sisters Clare and Lee and many wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Angus was born in China while his father was serving in the US Navy, but spent his youth in Hyattsville, MD. During WWII, at the age of 15, he served in the Merchant Marines and later, enlisted in the Army. He became a commissioned officer in 1951 attaining the rank of Lt. Colonel, serving in five wars/ conflicts before retiring in 1967.



He went on to own Brokenstraw Oil in Pennsylvania, founded the House of David ministries with his wife Batya and later a publishing company. He was the author of "Take Two Tablets Daily" and "Restoring Israel's Kingdom".



He was known best for being an incredible father and a teacher to many the people whose lives he touched. He had an infectious laugh, was quick with jokes and was a success at the many hats he wore in his lifetime. He left an indelible mark on this earth and will be eternally missed by the many who loved him.



He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. A service will be announced at a later date.



