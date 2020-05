Or Copy this URL to Share

Ann aka Grammy passed away on April 29, 2020. She was born to Leo and Anna Consavage on August 24, 1934 in Waterbury, CT. She is survived by her husband, Leon, their son, Jason, daughter-in-law, Nirali, and two granddaughters. Ann was loved by all she met. Her warm and generous spirit will be deeply missed.



