On Friday, May 15th, 2020, Ann Marie (Walker) Cutino's battle with cancer finally came to an end, passing away at the age of 57. Ann was born in Brockton, Massachusetts daughter of the late Francis Walker and Sandra L. (Kendall) Walker and stepdaughter to the late Francis Suprenard and Lauri Suprenard.

Ann's story was sometimes a drama, more times a comedy and almost always an adventure. She followed her heart around the country, but New Bedford, Massachusetts was home to her in the later part of her life. Ann enjoyed her work as a Landscaper and caregiver for the elderly but truly loved working at the New Bedford Yacht Club. She loved deeply and was fiercely loyal to her family and friends. If you needed help Anne was the first one there. If you wanted her opinion, you got it, even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. Annie will be missed by the many people she touched throughout her life.

Survivors include a son, Derek Timo and his wife Jenna of Sagamore; a daughter, Jennifer Spencer and her husband Norman of Lancaster, PA; 3 brothers, Michael Suprenard of North Carolina, Frank Suprenard of New Hampshire and Todd Suprenard of Florida; 2 sisters Deanna Jean Cox of Hollis Maine, and Arlie Day of Porter Maine. 4 grandchildren, Elina, Nola, Brianna and D.J.; several nieces and nephews, her close friend Jennifer Purcell of New Bedford and her beloved companion for the past 4 years Bootsie.

Private arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., New Bedford, MA.

In lieu of Flowers donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saunders-Dwyer Funeral Home
495 Park Street
New Bedford, MA 02740
(508) 994-0100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

