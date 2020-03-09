|
|
Patricia Ann Morris Scott went to be with her savior, Jesus Christ, March 6, 2020. Born October 9, 1932 Hartwell, Ga. Her father, John Braze Morris, an attorney. Ann had two siblings, Kay Morris Roslyn and John Braze Morris, Jr. Ann graduated with a BA in English, Georgia State College for Women, Milledgeville, GA. She married Frank Shelton Scott in Atlanta while he was in dental school at Emory University, 1954. They moved to Orlando to start his dental practice and began a family in 1958.
Ann loved Jesus, family, and travel. She worked with Wycliffe Bible translators in the Amazon jungle and with ELIC in Beijing, China. Besides managing her husband's dental office, Ann taught high school, post-secondary education and ESOL in Orlando. She is survived by her daughter, Shelley Ann Scott Baker of Littleton, CO, and two sons, Frank Shelton Scott of Deland, Florida and John David Scott of Decatur, GA.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020