Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Morris Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Morris Scott Notice
Patricia Ann Morris Scott went to be with her savior, Jesus Christ, March 6, 2020. Born October 9, 1932 Hartwell, Ga. Her father, John Braze Morris, an attorney. Ann had two siblings, Kay Morris Roslyn and John Braze Morris, Jr. Ann graduated with a BA in English, Georgia State College for Women, Milledgeville, GA. She married Frank Shelton Scott in Atlanta while he was in dental school at Emory University, 1954. They moved to Orlando to start his dental practice and began a family in 1958.

Ann loved Jesus, family, and travel. She worked with Wycliffe Bible translators in the Amazon jungle and with ELIC in Beijing, China. Besides managing her husband's dental office, Ann taught high school, post-secondary education and ESOL in Orlando. She is survived by her daughter, Shelley Ann Scott Baker of Littleton, CO, and two sons, Frank Shelton Scott of Deland, Florida and John David Scott of Decatur, GA.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -