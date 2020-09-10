Ann Nancy Austin died on Thursday, August 27, 2020. While her death was expected, Ann endured multiple cancers, related surgeries, and chemotherapy treatments for years and she was fearful of a prolonged and agonizing death. She was grateful that when she died, she was with her husband Dan at home.
Ann was born on June 29, 1948, in Rochester, New York she was the daughter of the late Amedeo and Amelia Chiappetta. She resided there until age 16 when she moved to Baldwin, MD. She graduated from Towson University and lived in Cockeysville, MD until 1986 when she and Dan and son Chris relocated to Montgomery Village, MD because of Christopher's deteriorating health. In 2002 she and Dan retired to Solivita in Poinciana, FL.
Ann was an extremely resilient person. Her positive attitude continued despite tragedies. She lost her best friend in an auto accident and her mother to cancer while a teenager She lost her brother shortly before she got married and both sisters predeceased her due to cancer. Her most difficult loss was the death of her son to Muscular Dystrophy at the age of 20.
It is impossible to capture her persona in an obituary. Above all, she was a devoted mother to a handicapped son Christopher who was born in 1976. Before his birth she was primarily a teacher and after his birth dabbled in retail sales. In Florida, she became involved with an assortment of clubs in her community, joined book clubs, and played games like Mah Jong. She could and would talk to anyone, making new friends at social events when they were complete strangers beforehand.
During the past six years especially, her cancers brought her incredible pain and daily discomfort. She made the difficult decision to forego an extremely risky surgery that could have transformed her life in an extremely negative way. With that decision, she knew her remaining life was brief, at best.
Ann is survived by her husband Dan. She is predeceased by her son, Christopher, sisters Julie Chiappetta and Elaine Prizzi and brother Amedeo Chiappetta and half-brother Donald Chiappetta.
In accordance to her wishes, she will be inurned privately at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, MD with her son at his gravesite.
Final arrangements were handled by Osceola Memory Gardens.
Please consider donating to your local Muscular Dystrophy Association
in her and Christopher's memory.