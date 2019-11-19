Home

POWERED BY

Services
Page-Theus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
914 W Main St
Leesburg, FL 34748
(352) 787-5511
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Page-Theus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
914 W Main St
Leesburg, FL 34748
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Leesburg, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Hoehn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Nevins Hoehn


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Nevins Hoehn Notice
Ann Nevins Hoehn, 91, Clermont, Florida passed away on November 15, 2019 at her residence under the loving care of her family and staff of Cornerstone Hospice. Ann was born on December 27, 1927 in Flushing, New York to her parents Terence Nevins and Ann (Callan) Nevins. She moved to Central Florida in 1957 from Long Island, New York. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church for over 25 years. Ann was an avid reader, loved to walk outdoors, a social butterfly who loved to talk to people. Ann was a woman of strong faith and greatly loved her family, which was very important in her life. She is survived by her loving children: William J. Hoehn, Jr. and his wife Kim, Jane DeVor and her husband Bob and Terry Hoehn and his wife Cindy all of Clermont, FL; a sister: Marie Patane of Northport, L.I., N.Y.; nine grandchildren: Kristine Smith, Keri Mazza, Dana Signore, Michele Humphries, Rob Hoehn, Bobby DeVor, Jenny DeVor, Josh Fabel and Eryn Yates; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter and many loving nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, William J. Hoehn, Sr. and her beloved daughter, Kathy Gralton as well as several siblings. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00PM to 7:00PM at Page-Theus Funeral Home, Leesburg, FL. A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Paul Catholic Church, Leesburg, FL. Interment to take place at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to at . Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.pagetheus.com.? Arrangements are entrusted to Page-Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Leesburg.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Page-Theus Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -