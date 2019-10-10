Orlando Sentinel Notices
Dr. Anna Bandy Rowe, age 81, of Winter Park, Florida passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her father, George Faris Bandy; mother, Fay Marie Bandy; and sister, Jackquetta Dale Taylor.

She is survived by sister, Georgenne Bandy Brownell; niece, Rebecca Taylor; and nephews, William Taylor, John Taylor, Samuel Taylor, Alson William Sumner III (A.W.), and Gregory Faris Sumner; and her little dog Jacey.

Anna was born in Richlands, Virginia and moved with her family to Orlando, Florida in 1951. She graduated from Boone High School, Orlando Junior College, University of Florida (Forever a Gator Fan), University of South Florida, Rollins College, University of Central Florida, totaling five Masters Degrees and a Doctorate in Psychology.

She taught at Colonial High School and what is now Seminole State. While at Seminole she became the Head of the Psychology Department. Her students still remember her with fondness and admiration.

Anna retired from teaching and worked in the private sector with The Group for Psychiatry, Psychology, and Social Services. Over the years she has helped many people and was very loved and will be missed by all that knew her.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no funeral service. She will be laid to rest at historic Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando.

To leave a message in Anna's online guestbook, please visit www.NewcomerOrlando.com
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
