Anne Carlton Blanchard died February 23 near Asheville, NC at the age of 92. She grew up in Oxford, Georgia, and later graduated as valedictorian from Wesleyan College in Macon, GA.Anne married Dick Blanchard, a student at Macon's Mercer University who became a Methodist minister in the Florida conference. She served faithfully in the churches to which Dick was assigned, in addition to being a mother of three and teaching mathematics for years in the public school system. In 2002, Wesleyan honored Anne with an award for "Distinguished Service to the Church." Her other interests included genealogy, world travel, and photography. Anne and Dick moved to Asheville in 2000 to be closer to family. She is survived by her daughter Carol and her husband O.C.; her sister Emmie and her husband Thomas; her granddaughter Katie and her husband Jeff; and her son-in-law David and his wife Jane. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick, son Rick, and daughter Emily. She will be remembered as a gracious and intelligent Southern lady, devoted to the love and service of family, friends, and church.Services will be held on March 30 at 2pm at Allen Memorial United Methodist Church in Oxford, GA and on May 5 at 2:30 pm at Givens Estates Chapel in Asheville. Harwood Home for Funerals in Black Mountain is assisting the family. Memorials may be sent to the United Methodist Women's Legacy Fund at https://www.unitedmethodistwomen.org/ or by contacting your local congregation. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019