Anne Denise Bernier-Akers of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. She was 68. She is survived by her son Michael Kusiak (Melissa), her daughter Sarah Belonia (Brian), her husband Steve Akers, her mother Helena Bernier, five grandchildren (Teddy, Jamie, Peyton, Ollie, and Gabriel), her sisters (Mary, Kathleen, and Michelle), her brothers (Frank and Joseph), and numerous nieces and nephews. Anne joins her beloved sisters (Joan and Maggie) and her father Richard. The proud daughter of a Marine, she was born in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in 1952. She and her family moved to Central Florida in the 1970s to run the Donut Kettle in Pine Hills and Winter Park. A single mother, she was proud to earn a degree in psychology from Rollins College. She had a 20+ year career at Martin Marietta and Lockheed Martin as a Human Resources executive. Her laugh and presence brought joy to all who were near her. She would hum a tune or sing a song constantly. She touched so many, whether helping a friend find a job or selflessly serving others in need. She was a spark, that brilliant light that radiates through the clouds after a thunderstorm on a humid Florida afternoon. She will be laid to rest on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery in Eustis. In lieu of flowers, please support the work of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in memory of Anne.



