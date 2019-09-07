Home

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church
1655 Peel Avenue
Orlando, FL
Anne Dorworth Goodman


1921 - 2019
Goodman, Anne Dorworth, 97, passed away August 19 in Orlando, FL. The daughter of the late William Jenkins Dorworth and Mary Cator Dorworth, she was born August 27, 1921 in Baltimore, MD. Upon the death of her mother in 1922, she and her brother Bill were raised in Bellefonte, PA by their aunts, Alice and Bess Dorworth. She attended Penn State, was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and met her future husband, Charles M. Goodman, Jr (Bucky), while he was there for Naval Training during WWII. Anne and Bucky were married in Orlando on June 2, 1945 and had three children. She worked at Valencia College as a lab assistant in the biology department, was a member of Sorosis and Rosalind Club, was a lifelong volunteer with Pink Ladies, the Orange County Library, and was a docent at Leu House. She was an active member of her church, Grace Covenant Presbyterian.

Anne is survived by her daughter Mary (Marshall) Frasier and son Billy (Jan) Goodman, 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, brother, husband and son Charles M Goodman, III (Skip).

Services will be held Saturday, September 14 at 10:30am at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1655 Peel Avenue, Orlando FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Russell Home or to Grace Covenant Presbyterian.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
