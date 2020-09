Or Copy this URL to Share

94, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020. She was born on December 23, 1925 in Trenton NJ, preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Joe, as well as her brother Sam, and sisters Virginia and Florence. She was survived by her sister Marie. She was a loving mother to her 5 children, and loving Nana to her 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.



