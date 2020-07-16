Anne Mary Pecora, 96, of Altamonte Springs, FL passed away on July 12, 2020. Our beloved Mother was born in Boston, Mass on June 7, 1924 to Theresa Barnes Olsen and Earnest Frederick Olsen. She was raised by Theresa and Charles Benzel following the death of Earnest Olsen. She graduated from Williams School in New London, Connecticut. In 1944 she married her high school sweetheart, Louis A. Pecora and they were married for 56 years until his death in 2000. In early 1950, they moved to Miami, Florida. In 1965 they moved to Orlando. Anne was a volunteer throughout her life including a hospital nurses aid, past president of the Orlando Day Nursery and foundation board member. She was a member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church and a member of St. Roberts Circle at the church and a co-owner of Louis A. Pecora and Associates in Orlando. She is survived by sons Ron (DeeDee), Tim (Diane) and grandchildren Lauren (Brian) and Dylan (Beth) and great grandchildren Paxton, Bennett and Eliot Diesselhorst. Anne was preceded in death by sons Geoffrey and Terry Pecora. Additionally, she is survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews in Orlando, Washington, DC and Houston Texas. Services are private due to the pandemic. Arrangements are by Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice
. She was a true lady and loved her family gatherings.