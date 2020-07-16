1/2
Anne Mary Pecora
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Mary Pecora, 96, of Altamonte Springs, FL passed away on July 12, 2020. Our beloved Mother was born in Boston, Mass on June 7, 1924 to Theresa Barnes Olsen and Earnest Frederick Olsen. She was raised by Theresa and Charles Benzel following the death of Earnest Olsen. She graduated from Williams School in New London, Connecticut. In 1944 she married her high school sweetheart, Louis A. Pecora and they were married for 56 years until his death in 2000. In early 1950, they moved to Miami, Florida. In 1965 they moved to Orlando. Anne was a volunteer throughout her life including a hospital nurses aid, past president of the Orlando Day Nursery and foundation board member. She was a member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church and a member of St. Roberts Circle at the church and a co-owner of Louis A. Pecora and Associates in Orlando. She is survived by sons Ron (DeeDee), Tim (Diane) and grandchildren Lauren (Brian) and Dylan (Beth) and great grandchildren Paxton, Bennett and Eliot Diesselhorst. Anne was preceded in death by sons Geoffrey and Terry Pecora. Additionally, she is survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews in Orlando, Washington, DC and Houston Texas. Services are private due to the pandemic. Arrangements are by Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice. She was a true lady and loved her family gatherings.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Memorial Park & Funeral Home
400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road
Gotha, FL 34734
4072931361
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Orlando Sentinel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved