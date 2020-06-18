Annetta R. Brenn, age 79, of Orlando, Florida, passed away June 14, 2020, at The Rehabilitation Center of Winter Park. She was born on March 17, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of the late Harold and Lenora Sagorske. She was preceded in death by her 3 siblings, Esther (Kenneth) Dutt, Susan Evans, and Harold "Hal" Sagorske, as well as former husband and lifelong friend, father of Theresa and Roth, Gary Peeler.



Annetta spent many years in Northwest Indiana before relocating to Orlando. She was a very caring person, especially when it came to her dogs who were her best companions. She enjoyed working in her yard, maintaining its beauty. Her favorite activity was going to the beach and soaking up the Florida sunshine. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Theresa Peeler and Amaury "Flaco" Castillo of Orlando; son, Roth Peeler of Deland; daughter, Alison Brenn of Westville, Indiana; and grandchildren, Josiah, Alissa, and Jasmine Gutierrez of Westville, Indiana.



Instead of a funeral, Annetta wished for a celebration to honor her life, which will be coordinated at a later date. Annetta's family would like to give their most sincere thanks to The Rehabilitation Center of Winter Park as well as VITAS Healthcare.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store