Today, Monday, March 11, 2019, the angels escorted Annie Lee "PAT" Walb to her new residence. It is a beautiful mansion complete with streams of living waters and streets paved with pure gold. Waiting patiently beside the front door was her late husband, Frank S. Walb. As she walked through the majestic doors, a throng of saints greeted her with grateful and thankful hearts pouring out their remembrances with Pat and Frank who were lay ministers at Pine Castle Methodist Church in Orlando, Florida. Pat retired from the Orange County School System where she served senior citizens lunch and also met their needs. Pat was a prayer warrior and prayed for each person she met and left them believing God would meet their individual needs.The celebration continued with lots of dancing, songs of praises and, of course, tons of ice cream! But…soon the room grew quiet, for the very ONE she had given her heart to and the very ONE who had sacrificed all and given HIS all, appeared on the scene. Her SAVIOR had arrived; as everyone bowed in awe, Pat fell at HIS feet and heard the words we all are awaiting to hear, "Well done my good and faithful servant!" The celebration continued….Back on earth her children, Trish Battle, Brenda Waters, George Jennings, III, and James Jennings, along with their respective spouses, rejoice as their MOM is no longer facing pain. Her 8 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren, who called her by the blessed names of Granny and GG are missing her but are aware that she is now happy and in a wonderful place. And we all breathe a sigh of relief knowing we will one day be reunited. Enjoy your new adventure Mom, Granny, and GG … we will see you again!Services will be held at Pine Castle Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 15, 2019. Beggs Funeral will be handling her service.Flowers may be sent to PCM or feel free to donate to Big Bend Hospice, Tallahassee, in the name of Annie Walb. They have helped to sustain us in the last several weeks and have been a stronghold for our MOM! Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary