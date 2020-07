Annabelle Marie Cronk Barnhill passed away on January 29, 2020. She was born on July 14, 1939 in Norwalk, Ohio. She was the youngest of 7 children born to Caryl Marie Humphrey Cronk & Glenn Cronk. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Eugene, sisters Mardelle, Jessie, Glenna, Juanita & Beverly. Annabelle is survived by her husband of 58 years, Glen Barnhill, 2 children, Greg Barnhill & Geneen Kohler, and 4 grandchildren, Dallas, Megan, Luke & Avery. She loved nothing more than her family & will be missed by so many. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store