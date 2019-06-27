Anthony "Tony" Bressi, 91 passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at home, peacefully in his sleep.



Anthony is survived by Nephew Edward and Niece-in-Law Cathy Finella, Nephew John and Niece-in-Law Cynthia Finella and two Great-Nieces, Elizabeth and Danielle Finella.



Tony was predeceased to heaven by his beloved wife Elizabeth "BeBe" Bressi, their Daughter Dorothy "Dotti" Bressi and Son Frank Bressi.



Tony was born in Kulpmont, PA, He was one of five children born to Vito and Elizabeth Bressi.



Tony served in the U.S Navy as a radio operator during the Korean War, a retired Director at Martin Marietta who served two terms as the President of the Italian American Club of Orlando.



He organized and was a major contributor to the Dr. Dorothy E. Bressi Scholarship Fund at Stetson University School of Law, located in St. Petersburg, FL; in honor of their deceased daughter, Dr. Dorothy E. Bressi.



Tony was a man that loved his family and friends. He left Baltimore after the Navy and came to Orlando in the 1950's, working as a Tester for Glenn L. Martin/ Martin Marietta Orlando Aerospace. With his unselfish contribution to making Lockheed a great leader in the defense industry, he worked his way up through the ranks and retired as Director of Operations for TAD PNVS.



We are assured by our faith in Christ, he is now at peace and reunited with his family at the right side of our Lord. Our love for Tony will remain forever in our hearts. Pray for our family during this time of grief and sorrow. A funeral service will be held at Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Carey Hand Colonial Funeral Home, 2811 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, FL 32806 407-898-2561 www.careyhand.com Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 27 to June 30, 2019