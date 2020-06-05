May 26, 2020, Anthony John Dombrowski, 92, of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home with his family. He was born in March of 1928 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Frank Roy and Ann Marie Dombrowski. Tony was a retired veteran of the Navy and Army who honorably served his country for 23 years. He served in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. To his family, he was a beloved father, husband, brother, and son. His greatest passion in life was undoubtedly the game of golf! He leaves behind his three children, two brothers, 6 nieces, an aunt, a daughter in law, three grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. A fuller tribute to his life and guestbook can be found at taylorsfamilychapel.com
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.