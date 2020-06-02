Anthony P. Cassinelli passed away on Friday, May 29 at his Maitland, FL home. Born January 26, 1940 in Mullens, WV to the late Charles and Magdalena Cassinelli, he was preceded in death by three sisters and a brother.
Anthony is survived by his wife of 58 years, Danilee Cordea Cassinelli; three sons: Anthony Cassinelli II, John Cassinelli and wife Susan, and Joseph Cassinelli; granddaughter Crystal Cassinelli; sister Mary Campbell; step-grandson, RJ Horton and family; brothers-in-law Colonel Thomas Schnieders and Michael Kosco; and five nieces and five nephews.
Anthony was a graduate of Mullens (WV) High School and Marshall University, Huntington WV where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Banking and Finance and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He was also a graduate of the American Institute of Banking. Anthony was an officer/part owner of First National Bank of Winter Park and Independent Community Banks, Inc., a consortium of banks in Florida.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 526 N. Park Avenue, Winter Park, FL with Father Richard Walsh officiating. Entombment will be at Glen Haven Memorial Park, Winter Park, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Orlando Rescue Mission or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family wishes to thank Anthony's doctors and caregiver Marie Cherry, nurse Bethany Bell; and Advent Hospice Red Team.
Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.