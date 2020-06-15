Anthony Salvatore Mallo
Anthony Salvatore Mallo passed away In the early morning on Friday June 12, 2020 , He is survived by his five children Matteo Mallo, Tina Hagen, Anthony Mallo , Elaina Ellis Salvatore Mallo, seven grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Anthony served in the United States Air Force from 1958-1962. He was an avid traveler and an accomplished consultant for the can line industry throughout the United States and abroad. He was responsible for the production and installation of major factories in in the U.S. and abroad. He loved life and enjoyed being with family and friends. He was a Wonderful Husband, Father and Loyal Friend.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
