Aria Jane Lundquist peacefully passed away July 17, 2020. She was born on June 28, 1919 in Bradenton, Florida.
She is survived by her children Peggy Jane (Stan) Hildreth, Ray (Carol) Lundquist, Bobby (Francie) Lundquist, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
A lifelong Christian, she can now Rest In Peace with her beloved Raymond.
A private interment will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Cross Episcopal Church, Sanford, Florida 32771. Arrangements entrusted to DeGusipe Funeral Home, Sanford, FL www.degusipe.com