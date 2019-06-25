Arlee Holley Gaines passed away peacefully June 22, 2019 in Orlando,Florida after a long battle with several lung diseases.



Born in Bainbridge, Georgia, Arlee was a beautiful, smart and brave woman who was a great example of what a difference mentors, hard work, and determination can make in a person's life. As a toddler she was abandoned by her parents and remembers her father giving her a nickel to try to stop her crying.



Thanks to her faith, inner strength and a few kind adults in the community, she rose above it all and at the age of 18, traveled alone to Washington DC and never looked back.



She worked as a clerk at the FBI where she met the love of her life, Carl Raymond Gaines.



Arlee and Carl married in six months, had two children and traveled the country and the world. Wherever she went, Mrs. Gaines was known for her elegant style, southern charm and perseverance.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband and a brother, Claude Holley. Mrs. Gaines leaves behind a daughter, Carla Gaines Carpenter, son, Jeff Gaines, daughter-in-law Ann Gaines, granddaughters Kelli Lovier and Lindsay Martin and great grandchildren. She also leaves behind a brother, Leslie Holley.



Mrs. Gaines was 87 years old, looked beautiful and had an amazing attitude up to the very end. She will be sorely missed by many. Our hearts are broken. Her ashes will be buried with her late husband's in a beautiful natural green cemetery in a private service. Published in the Orlando Sentinel from June 25 to June 26, 2019