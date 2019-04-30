|
Arlene Carlson Zotti, age 86, died on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Memory Lane Cottage, Oviedo, Florida. She was born September 8, 1932, in Bloomfield, New Jersey to the late Ernie & Dorothy Carlson. Arlene is survived by her husband, Dick, Oviedo, Florida, three sons, Richard (Mary) Zotti, Oviedo, Florida, Jim (Debra) Zotti, South Plainfield, New Jersey and Bob (Debbie) Zotti, Oviedo, Florida, a sister, Connie (Hal) Spear and brother Ernie (Anna) Carlson, one granddaughter, six grandsons and ten great grandchildren.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019