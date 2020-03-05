|
Arlene J. McEnroe, 85 of Orlando, Florida passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. Arlene was born in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph and Myrtle Moon.
Growing up in Melrose Park, she graduated from Leyden High in 1952. In her senior yearbook, she described herself as "a redhead with a sense of humor who enjoys basketball, baseball, swimming, and playing her accordion" and declared that "spaghetti and meatballs hits the spot!" a slogan that remained true her entire life. After working in several secretarial positions, including at Motorola, Arlene joined the Navy in 1958 to see the world and was a bit disappointed when assigned to Great Lakes.
Always flexible, she managed to transfer to San Francisco, where she met John J. McEnroe, Jr. (USN, RET, deceased, 1979), marrying him in 1961 just before her honorable Naval discharge.
She moved the family from Bartlett, Illinois to Kissimmee in 1980 to be near her mom. Arlene was a retired bookkeeper for the Osceola County School System and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kissimmee. Arlene loved being active. She traveled to numerous countries and all but six US states. She won awards for bowling, took Tai Chi classes, and enjoyed the Kissimmee Women's Club, Senior Friends, and a group that walked around Lake Toho. She loved playing board and card games, especially bridge and nickels. Her perfect day involved golfing, and she even shot a hole-in-one at Crystalbrook. Most of all, though, she loved being a mom and grandma, and she was an awesome at both. She never missed an event and was our biggest fan.
Arlene is survived by many friends and relatives, including her son, Kevin McEnroe (Mercy) of Haines City, Florida, and their children: Jonathan (Kristin, son Bronson), Andrew (Debra, son Alden), and Angelica; her daughter, Jacquelyn Zuromski (John) of Orlando, and their daughters, Kelly, Kristin and Lauren; and her son, Patrick McEnroe (Tammy, her sons Zach and Noah) of Interlachen, Florida, and his son Zackary.
Arlene was preceded in death by her brother, Donald J. Moon, of River Grove, IL, in 2005.
A Memorial Celebration of Life for Arlene J. McEnroe will be held at a later date through the Northlake Funeral Home, 140 E, North Ave, Northlake, Illinois 60164; 708-562-0044
The McEnroe family is being cared for locally by : CONRAD & THOMPSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 511 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, Florida 34741; 407-847-3188.
Published in the Orlando Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020