Arlington David Manor (A.D.), 94, of Astor, FL passed away on Friday September 4, 2020. He was born in GA, lived most of his adult life in Orlando, FL and then moved to Astor, FL in 2002. He served in WWII as a Naval Seabee in the Pacific Ocean, attended Orlando Junior College and retired from Modern Welding in Orlando, FL. A.D. was a member of the First Baptist Church of Astor and prior to that he was a Deacon at Woodhaven Baptist Church of Orlando. He was happily married for 72 years to Mary Elizabeth Manor until she passed in 2018; he was very proud of the life he had built and the legacy that he could pass on to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He is survived by his 3 grandchildren; Dania Lee (Chris Lee) of Winter Garden, FL, Stephanie Chew (Jake Chew) of Annapolis, MD., Paula Hodge (Matthew Hodge) of Winter Garden, FL. and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; Mary Elizabeth Manor and of his son; David Allen Manor.



The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Astor with Pastor Terry Holland officiating. All are welcome following social distance guidelines and wearing a face cover. The interment will be held after the service at the Astor Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice of Tavares and the First Baptist Church of Astor at 24731 Ann Street, Astor, FL 32102.



