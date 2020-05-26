Arthur Clark Crichton
Arthur Clark Crichton, of Winter Park, Florida was received into God's loving arms on May 7, 2020. Art was born on July 10, 1930 in Uniontown, PA. Art was the Administrator of The Plymouth Senior Apartments in Winter Park from 1974 to 2005 and a member of the Board that developed the Mayflower Retirement Center in Winter Park, where he became a resident in 2016. Art was active in the Winter Park Rotary. Art was predeceased by his parents, Merton James and Sofi Clark Crichton and his step-granddaughter Nicole Cafarella Bernard. Art is survived by his wife, Sarah R. Crichton, and daughter Carolyn (Richard) Crichton Cafarella of Winter Park, FL, his brother Merton James (Nancy) of Centerville, OH, his step-grandson U.S.C.G. Chief Michael Cafarella of Belle Chasse, LA and 7 Great-Grand Children. Art will be interred in Palm Cemetery, Winter Park, FL. The family will hold services at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel and gathering. Please see https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/winter-park-fl/arthur-crichton-9173658 for a complete obituary.

Published in Orlando Sentinel from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
