Arthur Edward Salmon, PhD, 80, passed away on December 3, 2018 in Daytona Beach. Born in Kansas City, MO to Royal Salmon and Virginia Goodale, Dr. Salmon is survived by his domestic partner of 23 years Vada Jackson, ex-wife and friend Judith Salmon, daughter Norah Dixon, daughter-in-law Nicola Dixon, granddaughter Juliet Dixon and brother Bruce Salmon. Dr. Salmon was a tenured professor of English Literature at Seminole State College where he taught for 24 years. He obtained his PhD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and wrote two books: Poets of the Apocalypse and Alex Comfort. As a young man, he studied theology and served in the United States Air Force. Known for promoting critical thinking, Dr. Salmon created the Movable Feast in Orlando in the mid-1990s and was a member of Mensa. He was a feminist, supporter of LGBT civil rights, strongly believed in freedom of speech and was a member of the American Humanist Association. Dr. Salmon loved being near the ocean, playing his grand piano and adored his family, including his two cats. For information regarding his memorial service write to: [email protected] His family welcomes donations made in his memory to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.